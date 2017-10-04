The Truth About Trudeau’s Tax Hikes: What Should Happen Next

WINNIPEG, MB – As I finished my interview with Larry Frostiak, I asked him what he thought the government should do. He said his “final plea” would be for the government to “take a breath and step back.”

He said the government should look at a Royal Commission to look at the entire tax system, and consider new ideas.

Among those ideas would be taxing the family unit, rather than individuals.

Overall, Larry Frostiak made the point that a complex issue shouldn’t be rushed, and real listening and consultation should take place.

He is 100% correct.

It’s a huge mistake to go after small businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs. With so many jobs depending on a strong small business sector, the damage to our economy from bad policy could be immense.

The truth about Trudeau’s tax hikes is that – unless they are significantly changed – they will punish Canadians and make our entire country poorer.

That’s why Canadians need to keep speaking out against these changes. By keeping the pressure on, more and more members of the government may have second thoughts about these tax hikes, and demand changes to the final proposal that will address the real and legitimate concerns spreading throughout the country.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News