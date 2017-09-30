The Truth About Trudeau’s Tax Hikes: Big Corporations, Banks, & Elites Left Untouched

WINNIPEG, MB – If Trudeau was really worried about “tax fairness,” he would look at closing REAL corporate loopholes, including taking action on corporations that have the ability to control how their global income is reported and taxed, and instituting a tough crackdown on offshore accounts and tax evasion.

Instead, he’s going after small businesses, entrepreneurs, farm families, and many more.

This makes it clear that Trudeau’s tax changes are nothing more than a political tactic by an over-spending government desperate for revenue – but unwilling to go after the true elites.

As a result, those who have truly immense wealth and power will be unaffected by these tax changes.

Ironically, Trudeau himself receives dividends from a private corporation connected to his family fortune.

Yet, he won’t be impacted by the tax changes he’s imposing on others.

It’s incredibly hypocritical, and it shows that Trudeau’s rhetoric is empty and dishonest.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News