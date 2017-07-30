OPINION: Winnipeg “Diversity Gardens” A Huge Waste Of Money

How about fixing our roads and getting Churchill’s rail line back?

WINNIPEG, MB – We live in a world of limited resources. That includes money. Governments don’t have a limitless supply of funds to spend (even though they act like it), and that means they must make choices.

As a result, a hierarchy of needs must be always be kept in mind. And close to the top of that hierarchy must be essential infrastructure, such as roads and rails. Infrastructure is the foundation of our economy and society, and nothing is possible without it.

Another essential focus must be helping those in need. Particularly here in Manitoba where there is rampant poverty and economic struggle, the limited resources of the various levels of government need to be focused on doing the most good – providing tangible opportunity and support for people who need a hand up.

And yet, instead of focusing on what actually matters, many governments and politicians are too busy spending our tax dollars on monuments to political correctness – while real problems go unsolved.

That’s why the tens of millions being spent by Justin Trudeau, Brian Pallister, and Brian Bowman on the Winnipeg “Diversity” Gardens is such a huge waste.

First of all, the money is being spent in a park that is already well-funded.

Second, all three levels of government constantly complain about how they are strapped for cash.

And third, rail traffic into the city of Churchill is cut-off, and those in power are wasting their time shifting blame instead of taking action.

Ask yourself this:

What’s a bigger priority – a garden to celebrate “diversity,” or fixing roads and rails?

The amount being spent on the gardens is truly outrageous. A total of $35 million from the feds, $15 million from the province, and $10 million from the city of Winnipeg.

$60 million in total.

That could surely go a long way towards helping those in poverty, fixing Churchill’s rail line, and repairing our roads and essential infrastructure.

It’s also odd that the provincial government is cutting nursing jobs, but can find $15 million for a garden. Interesting priorities.

And for those who say the Churchill rail is owned by a private company and therefore the government can’t do anything, being a “private” company sure didn’t stop Trudeau from giving tons of our money into the lap of Bombardier’s pathetically failed executives.

It’s simply outrageous that our money is being wasted on a politically correct showpiece that will create only 220 jobs over three years after it’s constructed.

So, our genius leaders are spending $60 million to create 220 jobs. That’s $272,727 per job.

What a waste.

Remember this the next time someone says taxes need to go up, or we don’t have enough money to help those in need.

The money is there, but those in power just keep wasting it.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter