OPINION: Trudeau Keeps Lying About Disgusting Omar Khadr Payment

WINNIPEG, MB – Since the story broke, Justin Trudeau has been lying about the disgusting $10.5 million taxpayer-funded payment to admitted terrorist Omar Khadr.

First, Trudeau said there was a “process” that was “ongoing,” even though his government was finalizing the payment.

Then, his government tried to blame Stephen Harper, even though rewarding Khadr was a decision entirely made by Trudeau.

After that backfired, they’re trying another lie: Saying a past Supreme Court ruling forced them to pay Khadr.

That’s false.

Supreme Court never gave order to pay Omar Khadr $10.5 million

Previous rulings by the Supreme Court of Canada have not included any orders to pay Omar Khadr $10.5 million. The horrible decision to give him that money is entirely the responsibility of the Trudeau government, and nobody else.

So why is Trudeau lying once again?

He’s seeing the anger of tens of millions of Canadians who are sickened and enraged by this disgusting travesty.

He can’t talk his way out of this one with his “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” BS. So he’s desperately trying to spread blame and responsibility everywhere other than where it truly resides: With him.

He approved the payment to Khadr. He rewarded a terrorist. And he must face the electoral consequences of betraying our country, our allies, and our values.

Justin Trudeau has shown that when the going gets tough, he’ll roll over and cave in to an admitted terrorist rather than stand and fight. Not only has he shown weakness, he also betrayed Tabitha Speer and Layne Morris by giving Khadr the payment before they could fight it in court.

Weakness, betrayal, and dishonesty. That’s what Trudeau has shown by giving Omar Khadr $10.5 million of our tax money.

Canadians will not forgive, and we will not forget.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News