OPINION: Pallister’s Health Care Tax A Total Betrayal Of Everyone Who Voted PC

PC MLAs must push back against this betrayal of those who put their trust in them.

WINNIPEG, MB – Brian Pallister campaigned on lowering taxes, not raising them. Just take a look at this PC flyer from the election:

Clearly, Pallister ran on lowering taxes, and those who voted for the PC Party of Manitoba expected lower taxes.

Note what he didn’t campaign on: A new healthcare tax.

Yet, that’s exactly what he’s now proposing.

As first reported by Austin Grabish of CBC News, Brian Pallister announced that the government is considering a new health care tax that Manitobans would be forced to pay.

As noted by Grabish, Pallister himself has called it a tax increase, saying “It’s most certainly a tax increase there’s no doubt of that and I don’t think we should couch it in any way different from that.”

Pallister says the money is needed because of changes in federal health funding. However, Pallister campaigned on finding efficiencies in government, not raising taxes. If more healthcare money is needed, he should be finding it from within the gigantic amount of money the government already takes from Manitobans, instead of looking to extract even more from the people.

Referendum hypocrisy

While he was in opposition, Pallister rightfully criticized the NDP for not holding a referendum on the PST increase. However, he says there won’t be a referendum on the health tax, which is an act of massive hypocrisy.

It seems Pallister only thinks Manitobans should get to vote on tax increases when somebody other than himself is imposing them. When he imposes a tax, he doesn’t want Manitobans to have our voices heard. That’s the kind of arrogant elitism Manitobans thought they were getting rid of in the last election.

This is a total betrayal of those who voted PC expecting lower taxes and more efficient government. Instead, Manitobans are seeing continued massive deficits, rising debt, and now, a new health care tax.

It’s time for PC MLAs to stop doing Pallister’s bidding, and stand up for their constituents and for the platform they ran on. They must speak out against Pallister’s health care tax, and stop this attack on Manitoba taxpayers.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News