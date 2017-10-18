OPINION: Opening Portage & Main Is A Stupid Waste Of Money, Fix The Damn Roads Instead

WINNIPEG, MB – As was reported last week by MyToba, a City of Winnipeg report reveals that opening Portage & Main to pedestrians would cost Winnipeg taxpayers a whopping $11.6 million.

As if that huge cost wasn’t bad enough, the stupidity only ramped up from there.

The report recommended taking $2 million from the City of Winnipeg road repair budget to start opening the intersection.

Now, if Winnipeg was a city with great roads, it might be understandable that we could shift money from the road repair budget. But, as we all know, many of our roads are garbage.

Taking money out of the road repair budget to fund a wasteful Brian Bowman vanity project is an incredibly dumb idea, and those city councillors who support it deserve to be soundly defeated on Election Day.

Ripping $2 million from badly needed road repairs isn’t worth it just so Bowman and some city councillors can get a few selfies at a newly opened intersection.

The City needs to get their priorities right, set aside wasteful distractions, and get down to the job of fixing our damn roads.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News