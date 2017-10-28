OPINION: Manitoba Is Right To Fight Trudeau’s Arrogant Carbon Tax

WINNIPEG, MB – The decision of the Manitoba government to push back against Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is the right move.

The fact that Manitoba is bringing in a carbon tax at all is disappointing, since Manitobans – and all Canadians – are already massively overtaxed.

Yet, the arrogant Trudeau government didn’t give provinces much of a choice but to implement the economically destructive tax, and the Manitoba government deserves credit for at least mitigating the damage.

By pledging that the tax will be limited at $25 per tonne – as opposed to the $50 per tonne the Trudeau government wants by 2022 – Manitoba is pushing back against the centralizing-obsessed federal government.

We can see that this just goes to show why decisions are best left to local jurisdictions. Pallister is correct to point out that the imposed carbon price by Ottawa ignores what Manitoba has done to invest in clean energy. Instead of leaving tax and environmental decisions to provinces, Trudeau is arrogantly imposing his demands across the nation, and only by pushing back can Trudeau be stopped.

The best case scenario is that Trudeau is crushed in 2019, and the federally imposed carbon tax is fully brought to an end. Many people already know that carbon taxes are a terrible idea, since they make everything more expensive, and hurt working class and middle income people the most. Trudeau and his fellow elites may not care about that, but most Canadians do, and if Trudeau insists on ignoring the will of provinces and local communities, he must pay a serious electoral price for it.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News