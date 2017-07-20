OPINION: Why Does Manitoba Hydro Spend Our Money On Ads?

WINNIPEG, MB – With reports that Manitoba Hydro is requesting a massive 7.9% rate hike, it’s time to ask why Manitobans are having to pay such a huge price for Hydro’s mismanagement, and why they are spending our money on things like advertisements when they are so supposedly so strapped for cash.

After all, Manitoba Hydro has exactly zero competitors in the province, so it’s not like they need to get their brand name or message out to the people of Manitoba.

Despite having a total monopoly, and despite having a product literally everyone needs, Manitoba Hydro has been so horribly managed that the entire fiscal situation of our province is at risk.

At the very least, you would think they would look within their own operations before taking more money out of our pockets. That would just be common sense. And cutting ad spending would be a great place to start. They don’t need to be wasting money putting ads all over the place when we literally have no other option but to use the service they provide.

Cutting Manitoba Hydro ads wouldn’t fix everything, but it would be a step in the right direction towards a more fiscally responsible Manitoba.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News