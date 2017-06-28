OPINION: Illinois’ Fiscal Crisis Holds Warning For Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – The State of Illinois is facing a possible fiscal “death spiral.”

For years, they have been running massive budget deficits, not paying their bills, and racking up nearly $170 billion in unfunded pension obligations.

The state is facing a possible debt downgrade all the way to junk status, which would raise the already huge cost of servicing their debt. That could lead to the state declaring bankruptcy.

While there are clear structural differences between a US state and a Canadian province, Illinois’ growing fiscal and debt crisis holds a warning for Manitoba.

The danger of overspending

As we often hear in Manitoba, some in Illinois are calling for massive tax increases to solve their budget crisis. However, as Illinois Policy points out, “tax revenues aren’t the real problem. Illinois’ perennial budget crises stem from the state’s persistent overspending and misplaced spending priorities.” They point out that in the last 33 years, Illinois’ per capita tax revenue has grown 70% above inflation. Yet, despite all that new money, the state has run budget deficits since 2001. Much of that funding has gone towards expanding the bureaucracy – which has seen spending increases far and above core services. As Illinois Policy points out, between 2000 and 2015, “Funding for state-worker pay and benefits increased by nearly 600 percent.” And yet, in that same time period, “Higher education spending is down 8 percent, human services funding is up only 10 percent, public safety spending is up 12 percent, and funding for K-12 education is up 35 percent.” It seems clear that Illinois put building a massive bureaucracy ahead of the services taxpayers thought they were paying for. And of course, Illinois has already tried hiking taxes to solve their problems. Between 2011 and 2014 they increased income taxes, only to see that extra income get spent on the bureaucracy once more – fueling the crisis even further.

Lessons for Manitoba

There are key lessons for Manitoba here:

First, running endless deficits comes with a cost, and sooner or later that cost will have a devastating impact. The thing about a fiscal and debt crisis is that things seem fine for a long time and then become bad very quickly. All it takes is a credit downgrade or two for a dangerous debt spiral to take place. That’s why now is always the best time to move towards a balanced budget.

A second lesson is to focus on core services, rather than building a massive bureaucracy. Manitoba has one of the largest public sectors (as a percentage of our population) in Canada. This is part of why we spend so much money on our government, yet have results that are often in the back of the pack. Government must deliver tangible results for taxpayers, not just serve as an excuse to throw money around.

The third lesson is that increasing taxes isn’t the answer. Aside from a serious war, there are rarely good excuses for a government to raise taxes. Most of the time, a fiscal and debt crisis has been caused by inefficient and out-of-control spending. If the same people who caused the crisis decide to raise taxes to try and fix it, what is to stop them from just spending the new money, perpetuating the crisis, and then fleecing taxpayers even further?

With our deficits remaining high, and our debt rating at a constant risk of a downgrade, Manitoba is not immune to a serious fiscal crisis. That’s why – even though the temptation to spend is tough to resist for governments of all political stripes – we must get to a balanced budget as soon as possible. Either we make tough choices now, or we make impossible choices later.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News