OPINION: Foolish “Leaders” Spend On Diversity Gardens While Winnipeg Crime Rises

WINNIPEG, MB – There’s nothing political leaders like more than a photo-op. And the best kind of photo-op is a politically correct one.

So, you can imagine what the politicians thought when they heard of the chance to spend our money on, and then attend the opening of the “Diversity Gardens.”

Think of all the great social media and headlines that would generate!

There’s only one little problem: As the City of Winnipeg spends $10 million on the Diversity Gardens, crime in the city is rising and Winnipeg Police are in need of more resources.

Crime rises, “leaders” take selfies

As reported in a Mainstreet Research Poll, Winnipeg is seen as the most unsafe city in Canada. 55% of respondents say Winnipeg is unsafe, vs 37% who say it is safe. This is dead last out of 15 major Canadian cities. Additionally, the crime rate went up by 13% and the crime severity index increased by 16%.

So, Winnipeg is suffering both in terms of reputation and the danger of crime. And at the same time, the Winnipeg Police Association is warning of budget pressures that could reduce the safety of Winnipeggers even further.

With all this in mind, taking selfies and spending money on a “Diversity Garden” should be the last thing on the minds of those in power.

They need to stop wasting our money and focus on the basic functions of government – especially keeping the people of Winnipeg safe.

It’s time to stop the foolishness and get back to common-sense.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea