OPINION: After $30 Million Lawsuit Debacle, Bowman Should Take A Hike

Leaders should be held accountable for the failures under their watch.

WINNIPEG, MB – As reported by MyToba’s Hal Anderson, the City of Winnipeg fired a lawyer after they missed a deadline, causing a $30 million lawsuit to be thrown out of court.

While firing the lawyer was the right move, it’s time for the city to fire another lawyer: Mayor Bowman himself should take a hike.

After all, leaders are responsible for what takes place under their watch. When good things happen, Bowman has been more than glad to take full credit.

Yet, the good things have been few and far between. Instead, numerous promises have been broken, taxes are up, “efficiencies” never emerged, millions of Winnipeg taxpayer dollars were wasted on a “diversity garden,” and an absurd amount of time has gone towards talking about opening Portage & Main while big problems go unsolved.

The $30 million debacle is the final straw.

Bowman was elected on a platform of modern competence and a tech-savvy administration. Unfortunately for Winnipeggers, all we’ve gotten is some selfies and incompetence.

Now, Bowman says we should expect “pain” in the next budget. Not exactly what he promised when he was trying to get our votes.

Enough is enough.

It’s time for Bowman to take a hike.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News