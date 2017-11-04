Head Contact in Winnipeg Minor Hockey

WINNIPEG, MB. – Another season of Winnipeg Minor Hockey is underway and I’ve attended several games in support of our young officials, and I paid extra-close attention to the complaints of parents and coaches to see what rules needed to be better explained and understood. The winner was “head contact” that in minor hockey is misunderstood, based the games I attended.

Head Contact is a necessary penalty to eliminate injuries such as concussions from the game for our young people. Calling this infraction is especially important at all age groups as it will help teach players so when they begin playing at a level that allows hitting there is less chance of unnecessary head contact.

But the rule is not fully understood. Below is the wording included in the Hockey Canada Rule Book, outlining when the penalty is to be called and what penalty is to be assessed.

Rule 6.5 – Head Contact

(a) In minor hockey and female hockey, a minor penalty shall be assessed to any player who accidentally contacts an opponent in the head, face or neck with his stick or any part of the player’s body or equipment.

(b) In minor hockey and female hockey, a double minor penalty or a major and a game misconduct penalty, at the discretion of the referee and based on the degree of violence of impact shall be assessed to any player who intentionally contacts an opponent in the head, face or neck with her stick or any part of the player’s body or equipment.

(c) In junior hockey and senior hockey, a minor and a misconduct penalty, or a major and a game misconduct penalty, at the discretion of the referee based on the degree of violence of impact, shall be assessed to any player who checks an opponent in the head in any manner.

(d) A major and a game misconduct penalty, or a match penalty shall be assessed any player who injures an opponent under this rule.

(e) A match penalty shall be assessed any player who deliberately attempts to injure or deliberately injures an opponent under this rule.

It is important to point out that all contact above the shoulders (neck, face, and head) is to be called Head Contact under one under this rule in minor hockey and female hockey. Often I find fans and coaches only consider the severity of the impact. The rule is clear that “any” contact to the head as described is an infraction and results in at least a minor penalty.

I have often heard coaches suggest their penalized player is bigger so they couldn’t help it. That may be true, but again under the rule if there is contact in the action a minor penalty is a result.

Take a few moments to watch the Hockey Canada video at the top of this page, and watch it together with the player in your home. We spend hours teaching kids the skills they require and very little time, if any at all, teaching players the rules of the game and how to keep it safe for everyone.

Like many situations in hockey, what is seen from the stands and benches is only a fraction of what the official is looking at when determining any call on the ice. The next time you disagree with an official be sure to ask yourself many questions considering the above. Let’s work together to make the game enjoyable and safer for all involved.

Kevin Klein has been an official for more than 15 years and he is currently referee-in-chief for the FGNHA Winnipeg.

KEVIN KLEIN, MyToba News