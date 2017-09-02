Winnipeg Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

WINNIPEG, MB. – It’s a very complicated time for the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

While the American Association mulls a playoff suspension for Goldeyes star outfielder Josh Romanski and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks arrive in town to play a meaningless four game series against the Fish, the first round playoff schedule was announced.

Against those same Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

For the folks in the Goldeyes front office, the most important assignment for the next week will be selling playoff tickets.

The best-of-five American Association Division Series begins this coming Wednesday, Sept. 6. Because they had the choice, the Goldeyes elected to play Games 1 and 2 on the road and then will play host to their opponent for Games 3, and then 4, and 5, if necessary, at Shaw Park beginning on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Goldeyes will play either the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (should Fargo-Moorhead win the American Association Wild Card) or the Central Division champion. American Association postseason matchups are determined geographically.

The Goldeyes clinched the American Association North Division title on Thursday night with a 5-0 win over the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. During the game, Romanski ran down the St. Paul catcher in an effort that resulted in Winnipeg’s first run. As a result of Romanski running into the catcher, the run counted and the umpire did not toss Romanski from the game. However, after reviewing the re-play, the league’s umpire in chief has recommended that Romanski be suspended for two games. Goldeyes owner Sam Katz will appeal the suspension.

The season is not over yet, however, so perhaps a two-game suspension on Friday and Saturday night might be a nice rest for Romanski who has had a tremendous season. He has played in all 96 games (in either rightfield or leftfield) and has 131 hits, 27 doubles and 11 home runs with 81 RBI (second in the American Association) and 74 runs scored. With a .330 batting average, he’s tied for second in the American Association batting race.

Thanks to the play of Romanski – and a whole slew of other Goldeyes stars — this will be the Goldeyes 19th appearance in the playoffs in the club’s 24-year history. The Goldeyes also claimed their third North Division title since joining the American Association in 2011.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Division Playoff Series:

2017 American Association Division Series

Game 1

Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Fargo-Moorhead/Central Division champion

Time and location to be determined

Game 2

Thursday, Sept. 7 at Fargo-Moorhead/Central Division champion

Time and location to be determined

Game 3

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Fargo-Moorhead/Central Division champion

6:05 p.m. – Shaw Park – “Playoff Game A”

Game 4*

Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Fargo-Moorhead/Central Division champion

4:05 p.m. – Shaw Park – “Playoff Game B”

Game 5*

Monday, Sept. 11 vs. Fargo-Moorhead/Central Division champion

7:05 p.m. – Shaw Park – “Playoff Game C”

*if necessary

Tickets for all Goldeyes home playoff games at Shaw Park are on sale now, and can be purchased at: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/Winnipeg-Goldeyes-tickets/artist/891598.

For season ticket and playoff pack holders, Game 3 corresponds with “Playoff Game A,” Game 4 with “Playoff Game B,” and Game 5 with “Playoff Game C.”

The Goldeyes open a four-game series on Friday night at 7:05 against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to close out the 2017 regular season.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

File photo