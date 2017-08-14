Winnipeg Man Robbed On Dating App Meetup

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 14th at 5:00pm Uncategorized

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating a robbery that was setup through a dating app.

It happened just after midnight Monday at a home in the 100-block of Tyndall Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the man went to the home to meet a woman there.

He was immediately assaulted by several people and robbed of his possessions.

The victim fled the home but was pursued and assaulted again, this time near Burrows Avenue and Tyndall Avenue.

He eventually escaped to safety with minor injuries to his upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
