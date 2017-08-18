Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day – Phone Records Fall From Plane

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 18th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE, Uncategorized

WINNIPEG, MB – Today’s Video Of The Day is one of the coolest I’ve ever seen! The person who posted it to YouTube says their uncle Blake encountered severe turbulence while chasing an old bi-plane (seen at the beginning of the video). His phone was sucked out of the aircraft by accident and dropped about 1,000 feet into a very nice family’s yard…

Please send us your cool videos (content@mytoba.ca), you might win $40 in Domino’s Pizza gift cards!

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

Tags: , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Emma Stone Tops Forbes’ Highest-paid Actress List
Video Of The Day – Falcon Lake Alien Encounter
Will Daniel Craig be James Bond Again?
Today in History – August 16th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.