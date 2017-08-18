Video Of The Day – Phone Records Fall From Plane

WINNIPEG, MB – Today’s Video Of The Day is one of the coolest I’ve ever seen! The person who posted it to YouTube says their uncle Blake encountered severe turbulence while chasing an old bi-plane (seen at the beginning of the video). His phone was sucked out of the aircraft by accident and dropped about 1,000 feet into a very nice family’s yard…

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube