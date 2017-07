WINNIPEG, MB – Okay, that’s it, I’m getting a dash-cam! Today’s Video Of The Day shows a man intentionally trying to scam a driver and her insurance company. But little does the scammer know, the driver has a dash-cam. Take that!

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube