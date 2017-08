WINNIPEG, MB – Our Video Of The Day features a hiker who decides to walk backwards so he can keep an eye on a mamma bear and her two cubs. Now that’s using your head, not to mention the camera on your phone.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube