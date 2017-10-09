banner20

Vegas May Have Caused Lambert To Cancel?

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 9th at 2:00pm MUSIC, Featured, ARTS, Uncategorized

WINNIPEG, MB – It now looks like Miranda Lambert may have cancelled her Winnipeg show because she’s having a hard time after the horrible shooting in Las Vegas.

The night before her concert here, she broke down in tears while singing a tribute to the Vegas victims. A backup singer had the finish the song for Lambert.

She told the Regina crowd its been a difficult week and she’s struggling to get through her scheduled performances. Lambert went on to say she wants to be brave for everyone and her friend Jason Aldean who was performing when the shooting in Vegas started.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

