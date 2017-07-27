Today In History – July 27th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are a handful of the more interesting happenings from July 27th over the years…

1940 Bugs Bunny makes his official debut.

1953 Armistice ends three year old Korean conflict.

1971 City of Winnipeg Act is passed.

1976 Tina Turner files for divorce from Ike Turner.

1984 Pete Rose passes Ty Cobb’s record for most singles in a career with his 3,503rd hit.

1991 “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams is No. 1.

2002 John Entwistle, 57, of The Who, is found dead in his hotel room in Las Vegas. He had cocaine in his system and the death is ruled accidental.

2003 Bob Hope, 100 dies.

Today is…Barbie-in-a-blender Day, National Chili Dog Day, National Intern Day, Korean War Veterans Day, National Refreshment Day, Take Your Houseplant For A Walk Day, Take Your Pants for a Walk Day & Walk on Stilts Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb