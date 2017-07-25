Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – July 25th

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 25th at 1:00pm Science, Featured, LIFE, Uncategorized

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some of the more interesting things that happened Today In History…

1686 Pierre d’Iberville captures the Hudson’s Bay Company’s Fort Albany after a two-week siege.

1871 Manitoba Lieutenant Governor Adams Archibald negotiates Treaty #1 in Southern Manitoba with Swampy Cree and Chippewa.

1946 The U.S. detonates an atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific, the first underwater test of the device.

1969 Neil Young makes his first appearance with Crosby, Stills and Nash.

1971 The Beach Boys released their album “Surf’s Up.”

1978 The first test tube baby is born in Lancashire, England.

1984 Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes the first woman to walk in space.

1985 Rock Hudson announces he has AIDS – the first celebrity to publicly announce an AIDS diagnosis. He died on October 2nd the same year.

1990 Roseanne Barr sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” during a doubleheader at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego.

2004 Lance Armstrong wins a record sixth Tour de France.

2013 Scientists in Britain identify the mechanism causing human allergy to cats; they believe a general cure for the condition could be available in the next five years.

And today is…Merry-Go-Round Day, Culinarians Day, Hire A Veteran Day, Red Shoe Day & Threading the Needle Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb

