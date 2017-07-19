banner20

Today In History – July 19th

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s July 19th and here are some of the interesting happenings from Today In History…

1884 Construction of Winnipeg’s second City Hall begins.

1937 Bank of Canada issues Canada’s first bilingual currency.

1941 Winston Churchill becomes the first to use the two-finger “V is for Victory” sign.

1946 Marilyn Monroe is given her first screen test at Twentieth Century-Fox Studios, which leads to her first contract.

1954 Elvis Presley’s first single, “That’s All Right (Mama)” is released.

1976 Deep Purple breaks up.

1984 Geraldine Ferraro becomes the first woman nominated for the vice-presidency by a major political party.

1985 Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire is chosen to be the first schoolteacher to ride aboard the space shuttle. She died with six others when the Challenger exploded the following year.

2014 James Garner (Rockford Files, Bret Maverick), dies of acute myocardial infarction at age 86.

And today is…Flitch Day, National Hot Dog Day & National Raspberry Cake Day

