Today In History – July 18th

64 The Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero.

1817 Lord Selkirk makes first treaty with local Ojibway and Swampy Cree people on behalf of King George III; local chiefs surrender title to lands to the Red River Colony, confirm his land rights in the Colony and agreeing not to harm the colonists, in return for an annual gift of 200 pounds of tobacco.

1818 Grasshoppers plague Red River Colony, hiding the sun and devouring everything green; staple potato crop of settlers and livestock completely destroyed in just a few minutes.

1918 Nelson Mandela is born.

1922 United Farmers of Manitoba win a majority in the provincial election; rule Manitoba until 1933.

1925 AAA declares women drivers are as competent as men.

1968 Intel Corporation is incorporated.

1969 Sen. Edward Kennedy’s car plunges off a bridge at Chappaquiddick, Massachusetts, killing his passenger, 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne.

1976 At the Montreal Olympics, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci scores the first “10” in Olympic history with her flawless performance on the uneven bars.

1986 The world gets its first look at the remains of the Titanic as videotapes are released by researchers.

1990 “Arachnophobia” opens in theaters.

1992 Whitney Houston marries Bobby Brown.

1995 – Music – Toronto-born rocker Neil Young and his manager Elliot Roberts form their own record label, Vapor Records.

2005 Gerry Thomas, 83, inventor of the TV dinner, dies.

2013 Detroit, Michigan, files for bankruptcy to become the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy at $18.5 billion.

And today is…National Caviar Day, National Sour Candy Day & Nelson Mandela International Day

