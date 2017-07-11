Today In History – July 11th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of the more interesting stuff that happened Today In History…

1859 Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimes for the first time.

1914 Babe Ruth debuts as pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

1960 Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is published.

1968 The Doors Release “Waiting for the Sun.”

1969 David Bowie releases “Space Oddity.”

1969 Rolling Stones release “Honky Tonk Woman.”

1985 The original formula Coca-Cola returns.

1987 The world’s population tops five billion for the first time.

2007 “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the 5th film based on the books by J. K. Rowling is released.

2008 Apple releases the iPhone 3G.

And today is…Cheer Up The Lonely Day, Slurpee Day or 7-11’s Birthday and World Population Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – The Doors (IMDb)