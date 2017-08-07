banner20

Today in History – August 7th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history a Winnipeg Judge is the first Western Canadian on the Supreme Court, a Winnipeg born swimmer loses 40 pounds crossing Lake Ontario and watch the video of The Miracle Mile.

1803 – Lord Selkirk sends First of 800 Highland settlers from Scotland to Orwell Bay; begins colonizing efforts in Prince Edward Island.

1903 – Winnipeg judge Albert Killam is appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada, First judge chosen from Western Canada.

1940 – Government introduces Unemployment Insurance program after the legislation receives Royal Assent; Canada the last western industrialized nation to have UI.

1954 – Roger Bannister narrowly defeats John Landy in the “Miracle Mile” in Empire Stadium, with a time of 3:58.8 against Landy’s 3:59.6.

1987 – Marathon swimmer Vicki Keith, who was born in Winnipeg, completes the first double crossing of Lake Ontario; estimates she lost 40 pounds during the 56-hour swim.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

