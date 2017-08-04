Today In History – August 4th

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History is one of my favorite things to put together here on MyToba. There are always a handful of interesting things that have happened on this day over the years. Here are some that caught my eye for August 4th…

1892 Merchant Andrew Borden and his wife are found dead at their Fall River, Massachusetts, home. Daughter Lizzie Borden is arrested for the ax murders but later ruled not guilty in a jury trial.

1900 Louis Armstrong is born.

1962 Political activist Nelson Mandela is arrested by South African security police. Subsequent trials sentenced him to life in prison for high treason.

1983 New York Yankee outfielder Dave Winfield throws a baseball during warm-ups and accidentally kills a seagull. After the game, Toronto police arrest him for “causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”

1984 Carl Lewis wins gold medal in 100-meter dash at LA Summer Olympics.

1984 Prince’s “Purple Rain” album goes No. 1 & stays there for 24 weeks.

2004 Mary Kay Letourneau is released from a woman’s state prison in Washington after serving a seven-year sentence for child rape.

2009 Philip Lee installed as 24th Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba.

2015 Muppets Missy Piggy and Kermit the Frog announce the end to their relationship on Twitter.

And today is…Homemade Pie Day, International Beer Day, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Single Working Women’s Day & Twins Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb