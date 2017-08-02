Today In History – August 2nd

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some of the more interesting things that happened Today In History on August 2nd…

1610 Henry Hudson turns south into what is now Hudson Bay, exploring the eastern shore; will be forced to winter in the extreme south of James Bay; the crew will mutiny the following spring and leave Hudson, his son and several ill crew members adrift in an open boat to die.

1876 Frontiersman “Wild Bill” Hickok is shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged. Legend holds that Hickok died holding a pair of aces and a pair of eights, now known in poker parlance as “the Dead Man’s Hand.”

1922 Alexander Graham Bell dies.

1932 – Icelanders at Gimli host First annual Icelandic Festival (Islendingadagurinn) to celebrate their culture and honour their pioneers; settlement of New Iceland formed in 1875; became part of Manitoba in 1881.

1943 During World War II Lieutenant John F. Kennedy’s boat sinks after being rammed by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri off the Solomon Islands.

1975 “One Of These Nights” by the Eagles peaks at No. 1.

2006 Five days after being pulled over by police, Mel Gibson is charged with misdemeanor drunken driving, having an elevated blood-alcohol level and having an open container of liquor in his car. Gibson later pleaded no contest to drunken driving under a deal in which he received three years’ probation, paid a fine and agreed to attend alcohol rehab classes.

And today is…Earth Over Shoot Day or Ecological Debt Day, International Albarino Day, National Coloring Book Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day & Take A Penny/Leave A Penny Day

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Wikipedia