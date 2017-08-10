Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – August 10th

Posted: August 10th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some of the more noteworthy happenings from August 10th over the years…

1959 “A Big Hunk O’ Love” by Elvis Presley peaks at No. 1.

1960 The Los Angeles premiere of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.

1966 Brian Parks of Winnipeg wins world bridge trophy.

1969 Leno and Rosemary LaBianca are murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actress Sharon Tate and four other people are slain.

1977 Postal employee David Berkowitz is arrested in Yonkers, New York, accused of being the “Son of Sam,” the gunman responsible for killing six people.

1985 Michael Jackson buys ATV Music (every Beatle song) for $47 million.

2014 Unrest breaks out in Ferguson, Missouri after the death of African American Michael Brown by a policeman.

Today is…Lazy Day, Duran Duran Appreciation Day, S’mores Day, Skyscraper Appreciation Day & Smithsonian Day.

