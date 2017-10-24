banner20

What is the Right Exercise for Healthy Aging

Kevin Klein
Posted: 7 minutes ago Uncategorized

WINNIPEG, MB. – If you’ve been doing any research on aging well, you will have noticed that experts are leaning more towards resistance training and less towards cardio.

Now, that doesn’t mean your daily walk or run isn’t beneficial but it seems that weight training becomes more and more necessary the older we get.

Studies have shown that physically inactive people can lose as much as 3% to 5% of their muscle mass each decade after age 30.

Wow, so by the age of 60…well, you do the math!

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Reallifeaging.com

Our Mission – Change The Way You Age

