RCMP Release Final Holiday Checkstop Stats

Andrew McCrea
Posted: January 4th at 6:00pm Uncategorized

MANITOBA — Manitoba RCMP have released the final results from their Holiday Checkstop program.

Police stopped 2,179 vehicles across the province as part of the fourth week.

Five people refused breathalyzers and 27 others failed.

RCMP also reported there were no fatal road crashes during week four, though the total for the 2016/17 program is six deaths.

The numbers for the final week follow below:

Action Number
Criminal Code Impaired Driving offence (including refusals) 32
Highest blood/alcohol reading reported 200 mgs% (0.240)
Alcohol-related administrative suspensions 9
Highway Traffic Act charges 457
Liquor & Gaming Control Act charges 9
Criminal Code driving offences 4

The total numbers for the 2016/17 Holiday Checkstop program follow below:

Action Number
Criminal Code Impaired Driving Offence (Impaired, Over .08, Refusal, Impaired by Drug) 122
Alcohol and drug related administrative suspensions 60
Criminal Code driving offences 37
Liquor & Gaming Control Act charges 48
Highway Traffic Act charges (ex. Speeding and Failing to Stop at Intersections) 2,633

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

1 Comment

  • tony says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    It would be interesting to get the breakdown on how many urban and how many rural stops, charges, ages of impaired charges, drug or alcohol, etc.

    Reply

