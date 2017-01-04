RCMP Release Final Holiday Checkstop Stats

MANITOBA — Manitoba RCMP have released the final results from their Holiday Checkstop program.

Police stopped 2,179 vehicles across the province as part of the fourth week.

Five people refused breathalyzers and 27 others failed.

RCMP also reported there were no fatal road crashes during week four, though the total for the 2016/17 program is six deaths.

The numbers for the final week follow below:

Action Number Criminal Code Impaired Driving offence (including refusals) 32 Highest blood/alcohol reading reported 200 mgs% (0.240) Alcohol-related administrative suspensions 9 Highway Traffic Act charges 457 Liquor & Gaming Control Act charges 9 Criminal Code driving offences 4

The total numbers for the 2016/17 Holiday Checkstop program follow below:

Action Number Criminal Code Impaired Driving Offence (Impaired, Over .08, Refusal, Impaired by Drug) 122 Alcohol and drug related administrative suspensions 60 Criminal Code driving offences 37 Liquor & Gaming Control Act charges 48 Highway Traffic Act charges (ex. Speeding and Failing to Stop at Intersections) 2,633

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News