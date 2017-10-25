Oh, Deer: Eastman Top For Animal Collisions

WINNIPEG, MB. — Eastman remains the number one region in Manitoba for vehicle-deer collisions.

That’s according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

Eastman– which includes the communities of Steinbach, Lac du Bonnet, Anola, Birds Hill Park area and Falcon Lake– experienced more than 1,600 collisions yearly, based on statistics collected from 2012 to 2016.

Winnipeg dropped one level to number five on the list of top vehicle-deer collision regions in the province this year.

“By releasing this data annually, our intention is to raise motorists’ awareness about the potential dangers of vehicle-wildlife collisions, particularly during the fall season when deer are most active along roadways,” says MPI’s Ward Keith.

In addition to raising awareness of high-collision hotspots by publishing its annual listing, Manitoba Public Insurance works in partnership with the province and city of Winnipeg to place high visibility message signs at strategic locations in Winnipeg and surrounding communities identified as key wildlife-vehicle collisions hotspots.

In rural Manitoba, signs will be placed next month near Bird’s Hill, Riding Mountain National Park and Carman, warning drivers of the potential danger of collision with wildlife and encouraging safe speeds, particularly between dusk and dawn.

A total of eight locations on the outskirts of Winnipeg have been identified, in addition to six hotspot locations within Winnipeg.

On average, about 350 people are injured in wildlife-related collisions yearly.

Over the last 10 years, seven people in Manitoba have been killed in crashes caused by an animal on a road.

Overall, Manitobans are involved in about 11,000 vehicle-wildlife collisions yearly according to Manitoba Public Insurance data.

Top 5 Regions

Eastman Region – 1,630 yearly collisions Westman – 1,455 yearly collisions Interlake – 1,115 yearly collisions Pembina Valley – 630 yearly collisions City of Winnipeg – 625 yearly collisions

Safety Tips

Slow down when you see wildlife crossing signs and drive with extreme caution scanning the road ahead as well as shoulders and ditches.

Animals are normally more active at dawn, dusk and at night.

Be especially alert where brush and tall grass grow near the road.

Watch for the reflection of headlights in the eyes of a deer, or a dark silhouette.

Do not swerve if an animal does cross in front of your vehicle ─ brake firmly to reduce the impact between an animal and your vehicle.

—Manitoba Public Insurance

Photo – File