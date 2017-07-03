Minions Take Over Weekend Box Office

WINNIPEG, MB. — Minions took over the weekend box office.

Despicable Me 3 debuted in first place with a haul of $75.4-million.

Baby Driver, also new, was a distant second in this race.

It raked in $21-million on a production budget of $34-million.

Transforms to third

Transformers: The Last Knight fell two spaces to round out the top three.

The film grossed $17-million in its second weekend.

Wonder Woman remains strong.

It generated another $16.1-million domestically, raising its worldwide haul to $708.4-million.

The House

Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy The House opened in sixth place.

The film took in $9-million on a budget of $40-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Despicable Me 3 $75.4-million New 2 — Baby Driver $21-million New 3 1 Transformers: The Last Knight $17-million 2 4 2 Wonder Woman $16.1-million 5 5 3 Cars 3 $9.5-million 3 6 — The House $9-million New 7 4 47 Meters Down $4.7-million 3 8 22 The Beguiled (2017) $3.3-million 2 9 5 The Mummy (2017) $2.8-million 4 10 7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $2.4-million 6

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Universal Pictures