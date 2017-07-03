Minions Take Over Weekend Box Office
WINNIPEG, MB. — Minions took over the weekend box office.
Despicable Me 3 debuted in first place with a haul of $75.4-million.
Baby Driver, also new, was a distant second in this race.
It raked in $21-million on a production budget of $34-million.
Transforms to third
Transformers: The Last Knight fell two spaces to round out the top three.
The film grossed $17-million in its second weekend.
Wonder Woman remains strong.
It generated another $16.1-million domestically, raising its worldwide haul to $708.4-million.
The House
Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy The House opened in sixth place.
The film took in $9-million on a budget of $40-million.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Despicable Me 3
|$75.4-million
|New
|2
|—
|Baby Driver
|$21-million
|New
|3
|1
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$17-million
|2
|4
|2
|Wonder Woman
|$16.1-million
|5
|5
|3
|Cars 3
|$9.5-million
|3
|6
|—
|The House
|$9-million
|New
|7
|4
|47 Meters Down
|$4.7-million
|3
|8
|22
|The Beguiled (2017)
|$3.3-million
|2
|9
|5
|The Mummy (2017)
|$2.8-million
|4
|10
|7
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$2.4-million
|6
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Universal Pictures