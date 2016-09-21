MHSAA high school athletes of the week

The Tire Recycle Urban Athlete of the Week is Josh Ma of the Kelvin Clippers football team.

This 5’6″ Linebacker recorded 10 solo tackles, 1 quarterback sack and one interception in his first ever High School Potter Division Game against Sisler. Coach Jon Romu states, “This athlete is a coachable, intelligent and energetic young man who is a quiet leader and leads by example. Despite being in grade 9, Josh quickly established himself as a starter and leader on the Varsity football team. He has already established himself as a player to watch in the varsity football league.”

In grade 9, he maintains an 86% academic average.

TIRE RECYCLE URBAN HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

The Tire Recycle Urban High School Athlete of the Week is Alain Baraka of the Elmwood Giants cross country & football teams.

This 5’10” runner and receiver is a key component on both the Elmwood football and cross-country teams. In the first cross-country meet of the season at Kildonan Park, he finished 1st. He was also a critical element in the Giant’s first football win of the season. Coach Nathan Falk states, “Alain is an extremely dedicated and committed athlete, who is exceptionally talented. He is modest, and puts other teammates before himself.”

This grade 12 student maintains a 71% academic average, while also competing in basketball, soccer, and track & field.

– MHSAA