Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Sept. 20th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Rain continues Wednesday across most of Manitoba.

Winnipeg and Brandon can expect some sunshine.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Clearing Wednesday morning in Winnipeg.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High 20.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 10.

Brandon

Clearing in Brandon Wednesday morning.

Wind southwest 30 km/h.

High 20.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

The Pas

Rain ending Wednesday afternoon in The Pas then cloudy.

Amount 20 to 30 mm except 50 mm in thunderstorms.

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning.

High 13.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low 8.

Thompson

Rain in Thompson Wednesday.

Amount 15 to 25 mm.

Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 70.

High 10.

Rain overnight.

Low 6.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Wednesday.

Rain beginning in the afternoon.

Wind east 20 km/h increasing to 50 gusting to 80 in the morning.

High 8.

Rain overnight and windy.

Low 6.

—MyToba News

Photo – File