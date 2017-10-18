Jackets Too Much for Mason and Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – This is what happens when the Winnipeg Jets play a good team and decide to put Steve Mason in goal.

Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place, the Columbus Blue Jackets came to town and walloped the Winnipeg Jets 5-2. The Blue Jackets outshot the Jets 39-26 and dominated the game almost from the opening faceoff.

In fact, in the first period, the Jets had eight shots on goal – two of them in the final 20 seconds — and played almost 80 per cent of the period in their own zone.

As a result, the Jets had their three-game winning streak snapped and looked sluggish in the process.

“Steve (Mason) made some big saves and kept it closer than it was in the first,” said Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey. “We just never got it going in the second. A couple mistakes obviously left Steve out to dry. We just weren’t right tonight. We weren’t at the same level we were the last three nights. That’s not what we want to look like.”

It was another tough night for Mason, the big free agent signing this past off-season. While the Jets are now 3-3-0-0 this season, Connor Hellebuyck is 3-0-0-0 while Mason is now 0-3-0-0. He has lost his three starts by scores of 7-2 (Toronto), 5-2 (in Calgary) and now 5-2 to Columbus.

Granted, all five goals were not Mason’s fault, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that the Jets don’t play very well with Mason in net.

After a scoreless opening period, Columbus opened the scoring at the 36 second mark of the second when Can Atkinson made a nice move to his forehand on a breakaway and tucked it behind Mason.

Nick Foligno then looked like Wayne Gretzky, made two or three moves, deked Morrissey out of his jock and beat Mason like a rented mule. That made it 2-0 at 10:50 of the second period.

The Jets got back into it for a brief period when Kyle Connor, who was called up from the Manitoba Moose earlier in the day, got his first goal of the season, the third of his NHL career and a huge cheer from the Bell MTS Place crowd when he took a nice pass from Mark Scheifele and easily beat Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo at 12:30.

However, at 13:54, the Jets suffered another defensive-zone breakdown, Nikolaj Ehlers got turned inside out, Brandon Dubinsky made a great pass and Jack Johnson scored to make it 3-1.

Then, before the second period ended, Toby Enstrom coughed it up and Mason gave up a soft one as Columbus took a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Zach Werenski, went top corner, glove side at 12:15 and that made it 5-1. If this Jets team was feeling good about itself after winning three straight, those good feelings were pretty much gone at this stage.

Granted, Joel Armia scored a nice goal – shorthanded — to make it 5-2, but it came at 18:23 and the building was nearly empty. It was Armia’s fith career shorthanded goal and it elevated the Jets into a tie with Anaheim and New Jersey for the No. 1 spot in the league in shorthanded goals with three this season.

Dustin Byfuglien led the Jets in ice time, playing 22 minutes and 34 seconds. He had an assist, a shot on goal, four hits, a takeaway and a blocked shot. Blake Wheeler had an assist but was also minus three. Ehlers was minus three, as well.

The Jets managed eight shots in the first period, 11 in the second and seven in the third. Korpisalo wasn’t tested often as Columbus outshot the Jets 39-26, but he did make a couple of solid saves.

The 3-3-0-0 Jets play again on Friday night against the Minnesota Wild at Bell MTS Place. Game time is 7 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder