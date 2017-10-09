Happy Thanksgiving! What’s closed?

WINNIPEG, MB – On behalf of the small but determined and most importantly LOCAL team here at MyToba, a very Happy Thanksgiving! Each and every one of us are so thankful to have you as a reader of our stories.

And because it’s Thanksgiving, some city services aren’t available today. All leisure centres, libraries and indoor swimming pools are closed, except for Pan Am Pool and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex. There are no changes today to garbage and recycling. And Winnipeg Transit is on a Sunday schedule.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File