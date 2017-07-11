Hal’s Headlines

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some stories that I felt were begging for a punchline. I hope they put a smile on your face…

An Oklahoma man was allowed to propose marriage to his girlfriend while he was in middle of getting arrested.

He asked for her hand because both of his were handcuffed behind his back.

At the weekend box office, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was number one, followed by “Despicable Me 3.”

In the movie, Spider-Man is just 15 years old. And because it’s summer, he spends about half the movie, walking around and complaining he’s bored.

There’s a new TV series called “Will.” It’s a stylish look at the life of young William Shakespeare.

It’s meant to appeal to millennials. But I’m not sure the real Shakespeare worked on his podcast between visits to the vape shop.

We’re learning more about President Trump’s European trip.

Apparently, he lost the notes for his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. But Putin had an extra copy he hacked off American servers.

Jay Z’s “4:44” album has gone platinum less than a week after being released.

Meanwhile, Jay Z and Kanye West are still feuding. Word is the government is going to give it another week and then possibly send in Dennis Rodman.

A company has come out with a snortable chocolate powder, Coco Loko. The chocolate is mixed with energy drink ingredients to give you a 30 to 60 minute buzz.

Not eating perfectly good chocolate? Chocoholics greeted the news with Snickers.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File