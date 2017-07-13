Fake News & The Real Stories

WINNIPEG, MB – We hear the term fake news all the time now but not very often do we hear the real story behind those bogus headlines. Here’s both, a few examples of fake news from the past week or so and then the real stories. It makes for an interesting read…

Five Rhino Poachers Killed By Four Angry Rhinos

The Truth The story from South African satire site News@Last says a group of rhinos in the country’s Kruger National Park are seen on surveillance video surrounding the would-be poachers and trampling them. A spokesman for South African National Parks says ‘there is no truth’ to the story.

Barrels Removed From Clinton Property Contained Parts From 3 Missing Women

The Truth Police dismissed widely shared stories about women’s bodies found in oil drums on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York property, saying they received no such reports and haven’t investigated anything of the sort. The accounts claimed the women were last seen in a Little Rock motel in the 1970’s while hitchhiking cross country. The stories appeared on several sites that acknowledge fabrications and were accompanied by a photo that was taken in South Carolina in 2012.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Loses Multiple Fingers In 4th of July Firework Accident

The Truth Reports that Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lost several fingers in a 4th of July fireworks accident are fake news. On July 4, 2017, the Lockerdome website published an article reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had lost several fingers in a fireworks accident. Although the article was not accompanied by a disclaimer or a tag labeling it as fiction, there were several ways to tell that it was not on the level. For one, it was penned by “Happy Gilmore,” the titular character of an Adam Sandler movie. It was also not mentioned in any official statements from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL, Roethlisberger or any other legitimate news outlet.

