An in depth look at the Bisons’ homecoming weekend

Before the 2016 Canada West Football season began, University of Manitoba Bisons head football coach, Brian Dobie, was cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances.

“We had some people graduate, but for the most part, we’ll go into this season with a strong nucleus and some exciting new faces,” Dobie said. “We know that making the playoffs in Canada West is very hard. There are so many good teams all fighting for four spots. But if things fall into place, I’m confident in our people and our program.”

Then came two tough losses to Calgary and Regina and suddenly the Bisons, a team that was ranked No. 5 in Canada to start the year, was fighting for its post-season.

However, a big 42-12 win over Alberta last week left the Bisons at 1-2 and still solidly in the playoff race and now they have a chance to get right back into the thick of the hunt.

This Saturday, it’s Homecoming on the campus of the U of M as the Bisons will welcome the 2-1 Saskatchewan Huskies to Investors Group Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

This is the lone meeting between the two teams in the conference regular season in 2016 and the Huskies will be the second CIS Top 10 ranked team that the Bisons will play in the first four weeks of the year. To start the 2016 season, the Bisons played host to then No. 7 Calgary in week one and lost 23-14. Then, Manitoba, ranked eighth at the time, went on the road and lost a 41-38 heartbreaker to Regina.

Last season, Manitoba played the Huskies once and won 34-28 at Saskatchewan. During Brian Dobie’s 20-year tenure with Manitoba, the Bisons have a 15-14 overall record against the Huskies and are 8-8 at home against Saskatchewan during the conference regular season.

In 2016 conference regular season team stats after Week 2, Manitoba is second in offence with 31.3 points average per game while Sask. is third at 29.7 points per game. In offensive yards per game, the Bisons are second with 517.3 while the Huskies are fourth at 432.7. On defense, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are tied for second. Both have allowed 25.3 points per game.

This should be a terrific football game. Remember, kickoff is at 1:05 at Investors Group Field.

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller