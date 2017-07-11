banner20

Deadly Elmwood Fire

Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg, Uncategorized

WINNIPEG, MB – A woman and three of her pets are dead after a house fire in Elmwood this morning.

The flames broke out on Martin Avenue West just after six o’clock.

No word yet on damage estimate or cause of the blaze.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
