Deadly Elmwood Fire

WINNIPEG, MB – A woman and three of her pets are dead after a house fire in Elmwood this morning.
The flames broke out on Martin Avenue West just after six o’clock.
No word yet on damage estimate or cause of the blaze.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
