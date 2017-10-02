Bombers Not Planning Security Changes

Hal Anderson
Posted: 6 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers say they aren’t looking at adjusting their security procedures after what happened in Edmonton the other night.

Team President and CEO Wage Miller says they’re confident of the security plan they have in place and nothing will change for Friday night’s game at Investors Group Field against Hamilton.

In Edmonton on Saturday night, a police officer was hit by a car and then stabbed by a man outside the Eskimo-Bomber game. It’s believed the same suspect later hit four pedestrians with a U-Haul truck.

The suspect is under arrest. The cop will be fine. And two of the four pedestrians have been released from hospital.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

