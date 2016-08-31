Bison Volleyball has new coach

Bison Sports is pleased to announce Jon Hykawy will be the Bison women’s volleyball head coach for the upcoming 2016-17 season. Hykawy will replace Ken Bentley during his six month research/study leave.

In addition for the 2016-17 varsity season, current Bison women’s volleyball assistant coach, Mike Maidment, has been named as Associate Head Coach while former student/athlete is assistant coach Sydney Purvis.

Hykawy, 51, is from Winnipeg and has been coaching both genders in the volleyball community since 1982 (35 years). Hykawy has extensive experience from high school through to the National women’s volleyball program. He has won at every level from AAAA high school with both boys and girls programs at West Kildonan, Miles Mac, and Dakota Collegiate. Hykawy has coached with Volleyball Manitoba provincial team programs since 1984 and led two Canada Games women’s programs to bronze medals in 1989 and 1998. He has won six National Championships in club volleyball between 1986 and 2014 and has played a key role in the development of hundreds of athletes over his extensive coaching career.

Hykawy has been an assistant coach with both the men’s and women’s programs at the University of Manitoba, being part of winning National Championships in 1990 with the men’s team and in 1991 with the women’s team. He also spent two years as the Head Coach at the University of Regina for their men’s volleyball program (1991-93). In addition, Hykawy spent seven years (1992-99) with the Canadian National women’s volleyball team with both the Senior and Junior programs.

Hykawy continues to coach today with his local club program, the Cobra Volleyball Club.

“I am really excited about this opportunity and to put my 35 years of coaching experience into this once-in-a lifetime experience with the Bisons. I am looking forward to the challenge of coaching at this level and against some of the best coaches in this country. The Bisons will have a young and athletic team and we will have a couple months to get them ready for conference regular season play.”

Bentley commented, “Jon has a tremendous knowledge of this volleyball community, along with a consistent track record of both team success and athlete development. He is an excellent tactician of the game and brings the knowledge necessary for this young team to move forward in the most competitive conference in the country.”

Maidment, 49, as been named as Associate Head Coach while he continues to lead the Junior Bison Volleyball Program through their increasing participation numbers of both camps and competitive opportunities.

“Mike will have more responsibilities with the individual skill development of our varsity team as he continues with his current role as our Junior Bison Mentor coach and athlete development leader,” stated Bentley. “Our Junior Bison Program continues to grow and we need a keen focus on this program to ensure it continues to succeed, and Mike plays a key role in this aspect of our program.”

Purvis, 24, is a welcome addition to the Bison women’s volleyball coaching staff after completing a successful fifth and final season on the court in 2015-16. Purvis will assume responsibility for video match preparation in addition to serving as an assistant coach in the gym on a daily basis.

“Sydney spent her first year with us as a redshirt, and ended up staying with our program through sheer tenacity and grit for the following five years,” says Bentley. “She has been an amazing part of our team in every way and has all of the attributes to be an excellent coach, with this being her career goal. Sydney continues to pursue coaching with the same tenacity she did as an athlete and we are pleased to welcome her into this new role officially.”

-University of Manitoba