WINNIPEG, MB. — Results to share from the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League.

The following games were played Monday, February 13th:

Game Score Shaftesbury

Westwood 5

0 Fort Richmond

Kelvin 2

1 Garden City

Miles Mac 5

2 Springfield

St. John’s Ravenscourt 3

1 Sanford

Kildonan East 5

0 Beliveau

Lorette 7

3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Sports

File photo