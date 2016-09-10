Three huge stakes races to end the season

As Christopher Husbands and Tom Gardipy Jr. try to wrap up the jockey and trainers’ championships, the last three stakes races of the season go to post at Assiniboia Downs on Saturday and Sunday.

There are two races on Saturday; one should be dominated by a single horse and the other is a toss-up among three solid starters.

On Sunday, the season concludes with the $25,000 Buffalo Stakes, a mile for two-year-olds that is a season-ending declaration of the best young horse on the grounds as well as the local horse to beat at the 2017 Manitoba Derby.

J.W. Sifton Stakes

However, first up on Saturday is the $25,000 J.W. Sifton Stakes, a mile and an eighth route for three-year-old Manitoba-bred colts. It’s a four-horse race and our official handicapper, Ron MacLennan, the Paddock Host at the Downs is putting all his dough on Langara.

“Langara dominates the Sifton,” said MacLennan bluntly.

Ridden by Antonio Whitehall and trained by Don Schnell, Langara is a 2-5 morning line favourite in a small, four-horse field. The second favourite at 7-2 is Aneto, ridden by Renaldo Cumberbatch and trained by Shelley Brown. Forty Proof, trained by Eurico Martens with Husbands aboard is next at 9-2 and Sound Design, ridden by Jerry Pruitt in his 40th year as a professional jockey, for trainer Shelley Brown, goes off at 10-1.

The Sifton goes to post at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Gold Cup

Next up Saturday is the prestigious $25,000 Gold Cup. A mile and an eighth for three-year-olds and upwards, the Gold Cup is traditionally the second best field of the year after August’s Manitoba Derby.

“Private Money Game invades from Edmonton,” said MacLennan. “It’s a good field but I like Private Money Game to win the Gold Cup.”

Private Money Game is Florida-bred, trained by Tim Rycroft and ridden by Richard Mairs. It’s a morning line 5-2 second favourite behind the 3-2 favourite, Henry Witt Jr.’s Witt Six, trained by Jerry Gourneau and ridden by Christopher Husbands. Witt Six has already won the R.J. Speers Stakes and the Manitoba Mile this season and is the local class of the race.

I like Witt Six, but you have to watch out for Power Driven, the Virginia bred ridden by Adolfo Morales and trained by Gary Danelson. Power Driven goes off at 3-1 and will test this field. Sumerian Bell (Whitehall/Wallerstedt), Son of Eleanor (Cumberbatch/Kling) and C.C. Ride (Pizarro/Lindsay) round out the six-horse field.

The Gold Cup goes to Post on Saturday at about 9:35 p.m.

Buffalo Stakes

On Sunday, it’s the Buffalo Stakes as the top Manitoba-bred two-year-olds go to post in Race 3. This year, the Buffalo Stakes features three fillies and three geldings. Paint My Ride, ridden by Whitehall and trained by Schnell, goes off at 3-2 while the filly Smart Sense, ridden by Mairs and trained by Brown, is next at 5-2.

Smart Sense was second in the CTHS Sales Stakes and second in the Debutante and perhaps it’s her turn. However, Paint My Ride won a Stakes race three weeks ago and seems ready to take on all challengers.

“Paint my Ride wins the Buffalo as the big favourite,” said MacLennan. “He’s coming off a win in the Osiris and looks good.”

The Buffalo Stakes goes to post on Sunday night about 8:20 p.m.

Plenty of ways to win

While the Stakes races will be the highlight of the weekend, there is still plenty of different ways to win at the Downs.

“Fans had better enter the Sept. 10, horseplayer tournament on Saturday,” said Downs Director of Programs and Simulcast, Sheri Glendinning. “It’s everyone’s final chance to earn a trip to Las Vegas and entry into the $1 million World Handicapping Challenge. Entry fee is $50. Bet $2 W/P on one horse in all ASD races. It’s also the final chance to win a trip to Mexico in the Place in the Sun contest.”

There will be racing on both Saturday and Sunday nights (no matinee). The Post Parade each night will be held at 7:15. The dining room is sold out, but there will be some seats in the clubhouse—if you get there early enough.

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

Photo credit: James Carey Lauder