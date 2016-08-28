Rifles caught in a Thunderstorm

The Regina Thunder shut down Winnipeg Rifles star runningback Michael Ritchott and as a result, the Thunder shut down the Winnipeg Rifles.

Ritchott, who ran for more than 300 yards against Edmonton Wildcats last week, was held to 61 yards on 12 carries as the Thunder built a 27-6 halftime lead and went on to drill the Rifles 58-6 in Canadian Junior Football League action at Investors Group Field.

All of Winnipeg’s scoring came on two Ian Lee field goals.

Rifles’ starting quarterback Jamie Ybarra completed nine of 22 passes, for 179 yards. Ybarra hooked up with a number of receivers including Ian Lee, Kai Madsen, Brendan Naujoks and Ritchott. Madsen led the way with four receptions for 93 yards. Ybarra also carried seven times for 44 yards.

Defensive back Andrew Ricard had six tackles while middle linebacker Jesse DiFonte and defensive back Stefan Conway had four each.

In total, the Rifles had 18 first downs, 159 yards rushing and 179 yards passing. Net offence for the Rifles was 331 yards compared to 572 yards for Regina.

The Rifles head to Regina for a very difficult rematch next week at Mosaic Stadium. The team’s next home game will be Sept. 24 when the Edmonton Huskies will invade IGF.

— SCOTT TAYLOR with JOE CZECH, Winnipeg Rifles

Photo credit: Winnipeg Rifles