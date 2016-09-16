Bobby Hull won’t attend Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Hockey legend Bobby Hull will not attend the inaugural Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame induction ceremony, citing personal reasons.

On October 19th and 20th, Hull, along with teammates Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nillson, will be honoured.

In his statement, Hull said: “It’s a true honour to be inducted into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame alongside my former linemates, and friends, Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson. While I will not be in attendance for the celebration, I want to thank the Jets for the special recognition and the wonderful fans of Winnipeg for all of their support throughout the years.”

— MyToba Sports