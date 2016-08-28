Goldeyes win, widen Wild Card lead

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have widened their lead in the Wild Card race with just eight games to play.

Saturday night, Edwin Carl gave the Goldeyes the start they needed while Wes Darvill drilled a three-run double in the sixth that put the game away as the Goldeyes whipped the Sioux City Explorers 10-4 at Shaw Park.

It was a tremendous bounce-back after Friday’s 7-5 loss and it also helped the Goldeyes extend their lead over Laredo in the Wild card hunt to 2.5 games.

“(Friday) night, we played a good game, with the exception of one bad half-inning on the defensive side,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Nice bounce-back effort today. We got a great start from Edwin. He threw the ball really well.”

Second place in the division

With the win, the Goldeyes improved to 54-38 on the season and are 33-16 in their last 49 games (they were 21-22 on July 3). Winnipeg is now 26-19 at home this season and 28-19 on the road, and with eight games remaining (three in St. Paul) they completely control their playoff destiny.

The Goldeyes remain in second place in the American Association’s North Division, but now only three games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints (57-35), who lost 4-0 in Lincoln on Saturday. Meanwhile, after Laredo (51-40) lost 3-1 in Joplin, the Fish are now 2.5 games ahead of the defending champions in the Wild Card battle.

Gonzalez gets the first run

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the first when Maikol Gonzalez walked, stole second and scored on a two-out RBI double from red-hot Reggie Abercrombie.

The Explorers scored an unearned run in the top of the second to tie the game, but the Goldeyes put up four in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good. Darvill drew a one-out walk and took second when Carlton Tanabe ripped a single to left on an 0-2 count. After Gonzalez walked to load the bases, Shawn Blackwell relieved Explorers’ starter Hobbs Johnson (what a great baseball name). Blackwell nearly escaped the jam with the game still tied when he got Adam Heisler to hit a groundball to short. However, Heisler, beat out the relay to first to avoid the double play and drive home Darvill. Willie Cabrera, Abercrombie, and Josh Romanski followed with consecutive two-out, RBI singles and the Goldeyes were ahead 5-1.

The Fish put the game away in the sixth. Leading 5-2 with one out, Abercrombie tripled down the left field line. The Xs walked Josh Romanski intentionally so David Rohm made it 6-2 with a bloop single to centre. After Casio Grider reached on an infield single to load the bases, Darvill smacked his rocket three-run double to left-centre to make it 9-2 and everthing after that was simply stats-padding and accounting. Rohm scored Winnipeg’s 10th run on a two-out wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth.

Carl (9-6, 4.58 ERA) got the win, allowing two runs (only one earned) on five scattered hits over 5.2 innings. Johnson (1-2, 6.00 ERA) gave up three runs on only two hits in 3.1 innings and was tagged with the loss.

All nine of the Goldeyes’ starters reached base at least twice, with seven different players collecting at least one hit. Rohm had two hits and has hit safely in eight games in a row. Abercrombie finished with three hits, while Gonzalez had three walks. The Goldeyes delivered five stolen bases, including three from Heisler.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Mikey O’Brien (10-4, 4.79 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Bryan Escanio (5-3, 5.53 ERA) will toe the rubber for Sioux City.

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

