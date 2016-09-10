Goldeyes bounce back with 9-7 in Game 2

David Rohm had four hits and a big RBI in the bottom of the eighth, as the Winnipeg Goldeyes evened the American Association semifinal with the St. Paul Saints.

Rohm scored a run and drove in the final run of the night for the Fish. Maikol Gonzalez, Josh Romanski and Carlton Tanabe each drove in a pair of runs as the Goldeyes beat the Saints 9-7 at Shaw Park in Game 2 of the series on Friday night.

Game 3 in the best-of-five Division Series will be played Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul.

“The guys played really hard tonight and you could tell they were really into it in the first inning,” said Goldeyes manager Rick Forney. “We did a good job answering tonight when they scored. We weren’t perfect by any means, we made some mistakes on defense that really cost us, but our bullpen was great again tonight. We asked a lot of our bullpen and they gave us four innings of solid relief.”

Six runs in first inning

After St. Paul made it 1-0 in the top of the first, the Goldeyes scored six runs in the bottom of the inning. Adam Heisler led off with a single, then Gonzalez singled and Willie Cabrera singled to load the bases. Reggie Abercrombie hit into a fielder’s choice, but Heisler scored from third. Josh Romanski doubled to score Gonzalez and Abercrombie and then Rohm singled to put runners on the corners. Wes Darvill hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Romanski and then Casio Grider beat out an infield single that sent Darvill to second. Tanabe then doubled to score both Darvill and Grider and the Goldeyes had a 6-1 lead.

St. Paul scored two in the fifth to make it 6-3 but the Goldeyes got a pair in the bottom of the inning to make it 8-3 as Rohm singled and Darvill walked, then Heisler was walked intentionally and Gonzalez singled to drive home Rohm and Darvill.

But St. Paul wouldn’t fold. The Saints scored one in the sixth and then three off reliever Eric Eadington (only one run was earned) in the eighth to cut the Goldeyes lead to 8-7, but Rohm delivered a big hit to drive in Abercrombie in the eighth and the Fish had a two-run lead for closer Winston Abreu, who shut the door in the ninth.

“We showed good fight tonight, I’m proud of my guys,” said Forney. “We just have to find a way to get on that bus and do it again tomorrow.”

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (1-0, 5.40 ERA) got the win. He allowed three runs on seven hits over five full innings. He also struck out seven. Saints starter Robert Coe (0-1, 13.50 ERA) gave up six runs on 10 hits over just four innings and suffered the loss. Cameron McVey, Victor Capellan, Eadington and Abreu got the job done from the bullpen.

Rohm went four-for-four at bat

The Goldeyes outhit the Saints 14-11. Gonzalez went three-for-five with a run scored and two driven in. Romanski went two-for-four with a run and an RBI, but it was Rohm, who went four-for-four with a walk and raised his post-season batting average to .750 who got the job done when it counted, late in the game.

Game 3 of the American Association Division Series between the Goldeyes and Saints is slated for Saturday night at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. Kevin McGovern, the Goldeyes ace, will start for Winnipeg.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Division Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.)

Game 4* – Sunday, September 11th – CHS Field (5:05 p.m.)

Game 5* – Monday, September 12th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.) *if necessary

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

Photo credit: Dan Lemoal