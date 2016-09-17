Bombers come back to drill Argos

Matt Nichols has done something that hasn’t been done since Khari Jones pulled it off in 2001. Nichols has now won seven straight games as the quarterback of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Saturday afternoon in front of 25,943 at Investors Group Field, Nichols and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers came back from a 29-19 third-quarter deficit to drill the Toronto Argonauts 46-29.

When you score 27 unanswered points in the final 25 minutes of a game, either your opponent is simply horrendous or you’re just too good to be denied. The Argos and their fans hope it’s the latter.

Seventh straight win

Nichols finished the game with 24 completions in 33 attempts for 232 yards and a touchdown (and no interceptions) and also rushed six times for 19 yards and a TD as he won for the seventh straight time and left his team with a record of 8-4-0, right in the thick of the race for first in the CFL’s West Division.

But this win didn’t arrive without a comeback – and a big one. With 10:08 left to play in the third quarter, the Argos had taken a 29-19 lead after Toronto QB Dan LeFevour hit Kenny Shaw on a three-yard TD pass to give the Argos a 10-point advantage.

From that point forward, however, Nichols and the Blue Bombers defense took over the game. With, of course, a little help from runningback Timothy Flanders.

With 7:44 left in the third quarter Justin Medlock booted a 46-yard field goal to make it 29-22.

With 4:56 left in the third quarter, Nichols hit Clarence Denmark on a 15-yard TD pass – Denmark’s third TD catch in two games against Toronto this season – and with Medlock’s convert, the game was tied at 29-29.

Before the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Flanders ran two yards for a touchdown and with Medlock’s convert, the Bombers were ahead 36-29. The Flanders run capped a nine-play, 62-yard drive. It was Flanders’ first professional TD in his first professional start.

With 3:21 left in the game, Nichols ran one-yard for a touchdown. Medlock converted and it was 43-29.

With 2:19 left in the game, Medlock hit a 32-yard field goal, his sixth of the game and 13th in the last two weeks, and the Bombers began the celebration. It was 46-29 and it was over.

Argos won the stats

It took a while, 35 minutes to be exact, but the Bombers demonstrated that they were clearly the better team. Granted, the Argos won the stats battle. They had 445 yards of total offence to Winnipeg’s 353, but it all happened in the first half. At halftime, Toronto led 22-19 and LeFevour had completed 14-of-19 passes for 217 yards and three TDs. He finished with 22 completions in 34 attempts (eight-for-15 in the second half) for 271 yards (only 54 in the second half) with four TDs and two interceptions. In the final 25 minutes, he was seldom vertical.

RB Brandon Whitaker finished the game with 12 carries for 108 yards and Shaw caught six passes for 90 yards, but in the final quarter and a half, it was all Bombers. Flanders finished with 102 yards on 14 carries plus 34 yards on four catches. Weston Dressler ad eight catches for 93 yards. Denmark had three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Quincey McDuffie returned a kickoff 98 yards for a first half touchdown. While the Bombers were struggling on offence, they got a needed boost from special teams.

Despite a rocky start – and some solid early play from the Argos – the Bombers prevailed and prevailed with an exclamation point. On defense, the Bombers had two sacks – Khalil Bass and Euclid Cummings – and interceptions from Chris Randle and Maurice Leggett. It took a few minutes for the defense to get its act together but when it did, this one was in the books.

Off to Calgary

It won’t get easier next week. The Bombers face 9-1-1 Calgary on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium (they were leading at press time against Ottawa). Calgary slapped the Bombers 36-22 way back on July 1, but that seems like another season now. At that time the Bombers were going with Drew Willy at quarterback and were on their way to a 1-4 start. Today, after seven straight wins, the Stamps don’t seem all that scary.

Game time is 3 p.m. It will be a playoff preview.

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

Photos credit: Jeff Miller