Bombers hold on to win low-scoring Banjo Bowl

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost their No. 1 runningback, Andrew Harris at halftime, and at times on Saturday they really struggled on offence against the 1-9 Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Of course, in the end, it didn’t matter much.

It might not have been a pretty win on Saturday afternoon, but most of the 33,000 fans at Investors Group Field didn’t really care. After all, QB Matt Nichols completed 21-of-32 pass attempts for 247 yards and rushed for two touchdowns as the Bombers won their sixth straight game and turned the Riders into a 1-10 team with a 17-10 victory in the 2016 Banjo Bowl.

During this six-game winning streak, the Bombers have played some masterful games. At times, they have looked unbeatable. Over the last two weeks, however, they’ve played like a team that’s eminently beatable and yet, unlike the Bombers we’ve all grown accustomed to, these Bombers win games that the old Bombers would lose.

So while Saturday’s effort wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch, the outcome was such that the Bombers now have their longest winning streak in 15 years and Nichols is 6-0 as a starter this season.

Now 7-4, if they keep winning, nobody will remember the final score of the 2016 Banjo Bowl. They’ll just remember that for the first time since 2004, the Bombers won both the Labour Day Classic and the re-match and are still in a race for first in the West.

Harris injured

However, it was not all rainbows and unicorns on Saturday afternoon. An injured Harris returned from the halftime break in street clothes after picking up 22 yards on six carries, and 13 more yards on three receptions in the first 30 minutes. It’s said to be a lower body injury but no one would say how serious.

The Bombers were leading 10-3 at the half when folks learned that Harris was done for the day. Both teams went on to score a second-half touchdown and while the Bombers defense was once again the key to the team’s victory, it was obvious the offence suffered without Harris in the game.

Of course, to be fair, they weren’t even that effective in the first half. In fact, Nichols didn’t get the football into Saskatchewan territory until the second quarter. And even on their first touchdown drive, a drive that ended in a one-yard plunge by Nichols, the Bombers benefited from two dumb roughing-the-passer penalties by the last-place Riders.

A shaky offence didn’t hurt the Bombers this time because the defense was so good.

While Riders quarterback Darian Durant did complete 23-of-36 passes for 283 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, the Riders rushed for a meagre 21 yards. Total. By forcing Saskatchewan into a one-dimensional offence, the Bombers kept the Riders out of the end zone until late in the third quarter. The Bombers had three sacks – one each by Justin Cole, Shayon Green and Terrence Frederick.

However, for a brief moment in the fourth quarter, it appeared as if the Riders might drive the ball down the field and beat Winnipeg. But the defense made sure that didn’t happen. Defensive tackle Brandon Tennant forced a fumble that was recovered by DB Johnny Adams and with the ball back and the score tied 10-10, Nichols decided it was time to win.

So he proceeded to drive the ball 83 yards on just five plays, a drive that was capped off by his second rushing touchdown of the day. During the drive, he connected on a couple of big passes to Julian Feoli-Gudino (38 yards) and Weston Dressler (25 yards), plus Nichols ran 15 yards for a first down that set up his own one-yard TD.

In the end, neither offence did much, but the Bombers offence did enough to win.

Next week, the Bombers will face the Toronto Argos at Investors Group Field. If you’re of a mind to wager on this one, you can probably bet that the Bombers will win, that the defense will be solid and that the crowd at IGF will be loud and proud.

Suddenly, without warning, the Bombers have stepped into a new era in Winnipeg and for the first time in a long, long time, 33,000 ticket buyers have something to cheer for. It’s kind of fun, isn’t it?

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

Photo credit: Jeff Miller