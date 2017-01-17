Winnipeg Barely Shows Pulse in Loss To Sharks

WINNIPEG, MB – If one missed the game, a 5-2 loss doesn’t sound all that one sided. But make no mistake, the Winnipeg Jets were never really involved in Monday afternoon’s 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

On Martin Luther King Day in San Jose, the Sharks built a 4-0 third-period and then after the Jets scored two meaningless goals in the dying minutes, the Sharks added an empty netter to send the Jets pacing with their third regulation loss in four outings.

The Jets are now 0-3-1 in their last four, 3-6-1 in their last 10 and 20-23-4 on the season, a season that is already coming off the rails and it’s only the middle of January.

“We were really strong at the start, I thought maybe the first goal broke it back to even and then it was fairly evenly played,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “After the third one, right through the end of the second, we spent a whole lot of time in our end of the ice. They are a really fast, strong, puck-control team. We had hard time getting out of our own end. It was still a good game at that point, but the third one crushes you.”

Maurice was right in his assessment. The Jets came out and played a solid road game right until San Jose’s David Schlemko took a high-sticking penalty at 11:39. Just 15 seconds later, Joel Ward, burst down the right wing and drifted a high hard one past Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson that snapped back out of the net as fast as it went in. With that short-handed tally, San Jose had a 1-0 lead and the Jets were never in it again.

Timo Meier scored at 2:45 of the second and then Brent Burns, a guy who just might be the Hart Trophy winner as MHL MVP, scored a power-play goal at 7:08 – off a shot that deflected off the back wall, hit Hutchinson’s skate and dribbled into the net — and the Jets were now waving at windmills.

Chris Tierney made it 4-0 at the 11:41 mark of the third period to make it 4-0 and while Josh Morrissey scored at 17:24 and Mark Scheifele tallied his 20th of the year at 19:41, Joe Thornton scored an empty-netter nine seconds later to put it away.

Scheifele’s goal was a beauty. San Jose goalie Martin Jones thought it might be fun to try to fire one the length of the ice in order to score into an empty net. The puck hit Scheifele, who knocked it down ad banged it past an embarrassed Jones. However, just to think that the Jets have become the team that an NHL goalie might try to score against is a pretty bad sign.

Granted, the Jets are without defensemen Tyler Myers and high-scoring Patrik Laine and that will certainly have an effect on the way a young team plays, but on Monday, there was never a sense – at least, after Ward’s goal – that Winnipeg would get back in that game.

And that has to worry Maurice.

So does the goaltending. When asked about Michael Hutchinson, Maurice battled to provide an answer.

“He does the best he can,” Maurice said with a sigh. “At the end of the day, (the first goal) is a two-on-on, the second is a one-on-one. For me the third one doesn’t need to go. We gotta cut down on the ones that we’re giving up for sure before we lay it at our goalies’ feet. And they have to make the saves, too. We gotta get more than what we’re getting.”

With that, he was asked about calling up Manitoba Moose goalie Ondrej Pavelec. Maurice responded: “Oh, we talk about all aspects of our game.”

San Jose outshot Winnipeg 32-28. The Jets were zero-for-two on the power play while the Sharks were one-for-four.

The Jets returned home immediately after the game and will play Arizona at MTS Centre on Wednesday night. Game time is 7:00 p.m. CST.

The Jets have 35 games remaining. It’s very likely, that in order to make the playoffs, they’ll need to win at least 23 of them. That’s a tall order and it makes every game crucial.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

File photo